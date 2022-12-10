Saturday night injury crash in Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene Saturday night in Waterloo.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:20 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 at North Market Street in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a Jeep SUV and minivan carrying multiple young occupants. Both vehicles sustained serious damage.

Responding agencies included Waterloo police, the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Columbia EMS.

At least one person was transported by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Check for more information as it becomes available.