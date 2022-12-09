ID of body found along river still unknown

Pictured is a shoe that was found on a deceased male discovered along the bank of the Mississippi River in rural Monroe County this summer.

The remains of a body found along the bank of the Mississippi River in rural Monroe County this summer have still not been identified.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Justin Biggs released some identifying information of the deceased this week in the hope that more clues will surface in the case.

The remains were discovered June 26 by three people from Missouri who had taken a break from fishing on the river to look for driftwood. The body, which was mainly skeletonized, was found in thick brush on the river bank near Merrimac.

Hill said this week that the remains discovered are that of an adult male between the ages of 25-40, likely Hispanic, and with a height of between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10. He was found with khaki pants and size 9.5 Converse All-Star shoes, Hill said. He also shared a photo of one of the deceased man’s shoes.

“DNA analysis is pending at this time,” Hill said.

Anyone with information that may prove helpful in identifying this “John Doe” is asked to call Det. Biggs at 618-939-6464 or Hill at 618-281-5640.