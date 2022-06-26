Body found along Mississippi River

The Columbia and Valmeyer fire departments joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday evening in retrieving the remains of a body found on the bank of the Mississippi River.

A man, his wife and a friend stopped after fishing on the river to look for driftwood in a log jam on the bank at about 5 p.m. north of Kimmswick, Mo. As they walked to the back of the driftwood pile, they discovered a decomposed body of only clothes and bones. They immediately called 911.

Columbia and Valmeyer firefighters utilized UTVs and small boats near Merrimac in rural far western Monroe County in attempts to reach the body.

At about 5:35 p.m., fire officials said they had a visual of the remains but were still trying to determine how to retrieve the body from the river bank. The Rock Community Fire Department in Jefferson County, Mo., also launched a boat to assist in the incident.

The MCSD requested an Illinois State Police crime scene unit to assist in an investigation. A representative from the Monroe County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.

Responders finally cleared the scene at about 10:15 p.m.

