Tuesday crash on I-255 westbound

Emergency personnel responded about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound at the start of a construction area near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at milepost 4.4. There was also a disabled vehicle in that area, furthering complicating matters.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS, along with police.

None of the occupants involved in the crash required medical transport from the scene, which was cleared within about 30 minutes.

A second crash occurred in that general area of I-255 a short time later, slowing I-255 westbound traffic for much of Tuesday afternoon.