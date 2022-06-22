Primary election is Tuesday

The general primary election takes place this coming Tuesday, June 28, with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, early voting takes place at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, June 25.

Sample ballots for Republican and Democratic voters in Monroe County are available in this week’s print issue of the Republic-Times.

For other election information, visit mococlerk.com/elections.html or call the county clerk’s office at 618-939-8623.

Though there are no contested races for Monroe County offices, voters will decide their party’s candidates for governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, secretary of state and other key contested elected positions.

On the Republican side, Monroe County incumbents Vicki Koerber (commissioner), Neal Rohlfing (sheriff), Carl Wuertz (assessor), Kevin Koenigstein (treasurer) and Jonathan McLean (county clerk) are all running uncontested.

Others on the Republican primary ballot who are running unopposed include U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, District 115 State Rep. David Friess, State Sen. Terri Bryant and Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis.

The 115th District, per a newly redrawn map that goes into effect 2023, includes all of Monroe and Randolph counties, as well as parts of St. Clair. Friess currently serves as state rep for District 116.

For the Democrats, those running unopposed in the primary include Monroe County commissioner candidate Patrick J. Kelly, Monroe County assessor candidate Sonja Madlinger and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

As for the contested races, those who pull Republican ballots must decide on seven candidates for U.S. senator, six for governor, three for attorney general, two for secretary of state and two appellate court judges.

Republican candidates for U.S. senator are Navy veteran and former police officer Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, Naperville’s Matthew Dubiel, Mundelein attorney Kathy Salvi, Chicago pastor Anthony Williams, Chicago’s Jimmy Lee Tillman II, portfolio manager Robert Piton of Geneva and Lake Forest’s Casey Chlebek.

Hubbard, who also ran for senate in 2020, wants to reduce the size of government and emphasizes preventative health care. Dubiel is running on a platform of school choice, increased investment in law enforcement, border security and medical freedom. Piton seeks term limits at all levels of government and an “audit” of the 2020 presidential election. Salvi seeks to lower costs and energy prices and parental control over what their children learn in schools. Chlebek hopes to curb government spending and seeks an overhaul of immigration laws. Tillman has been critical of policies on border security and COVID response. Williams is an advocate for anti-violence initiatives by rebuilding neighborhoods and focusing on mental health.

Republican candidates for governor are Waterloo’s own former state senator Paul Schimpf, venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg, attorney and past Democratic state senate candidate Max Solomon of Hazel Crest, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, McHenry County businessman Gary Rabine and State Sen. Darren Bailey of Louisville.

Other than Schimpf, who recently received endorsement from the Chicago Tribune’s editorial board, Bailey has visited Monroe County along the campaign trail. Bailey filed lawsuits against Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive orders during the COVID pandemic. Sullivan’s campaign describes him as an “anti-politician” who will work to eradicate corruption and to fight crime. Irvin has attacked bills that ended cash bail in the state and criticized Pritzker for an increase in violence in Chicago. Rabine has proposed legislation encouraging investment and job creation. Solomon is an ordained Christian minister and self-proclaimed “social and fiscal conservative.”

Three Republicans vying for Illinois attorney general are Greenville-based attorney Thomas G. DeVore, Deerfield international business attorney Steve Kim and Orland Park constitutional attorney David Shestokas.

DeVore made waves regionally and statewide by filing several cases challenging COVID-related mandates on schools and businesses. Kim was the party’s nominee for this position in 2010. Shestokas, a former congressional candidate, argued alongside Rudy Giuliani in 2020 with claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

Republican primary candidates for secretary of state are State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington and former federal prosecutor John C. Milhiser of Springfield.

In the Fifth District Appellate Court, judges Mike McHaney of rural Marion County and Barry L. Vaughan of McLeansboro are on the Republican ballot to fill the vacancy of Judge David K. Overstreet.

McHaney has spent the last 15 years as an at-large judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit after serving 25 years practicing civil and criminal law throughout Southern Illinois. In 2020, Overstreet nominated Vaughan to the Fifth District Appellate Court and the Illinois Supreme Court approved the appointment.

Some in the Republic-Times coverage area will also decide on a contested Republican race for state representative.

Millstadt’s Kevin Schmidt, who previously ran in the 2020 Republican primary for District 116 state rep, is running in the Republican primary for the newly drawn 114th District, which includes all or part of Millstadt, Dupo, East St. Louis, Cahokia, Smithton, Freeburg, New Athens, O’Fallon, Mascoutah, New Baden, St. Libory and Lebanon.

Schmidt, owner of Schmidt Chiropractic with locations in Millstadt and Freeburg, faces Republican Kevin Dawson of Mascoutah in the June 28 primary. Dawson, a licensed attorney, has served on the St. Clair County Board since 2016.

For the Democrats, contested primary races include that for governor, secretary of state and U.S. representative.

Gov. Pritzker has touted his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as his commitment to bringing fiscal responsibility back to the state. Pritzker’s challenger in the primary is retired Army Major Beverly Miles of Chicago, who has worked for more than 20 years as a registered nurse and ran for Chicago City Council in 2019.

Democratic candidates for secretary of state to succeed retiring 87-year-old Jesse White are Chicago alderman David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and businessman Sidney Moore. White has endorsed Valencia.

Two Democrats are vying for the right to face Bost for 12th District U.S. representative in November. Homer “Chip” Markel is a Trico High School graduate, Navy veteran, former power plant worker and longtime correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center in Chester who believes in “fiscal responsibility.” Joshua Qualls of Centralia is a private contractor who wants to change the voting age to 16 and create job growth through establishing more recycling programs.

Valmeyer voters will decide whether to increase the property tax limiting rate for its school district. The proposition says the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Valmeyer school district would increase by 15.64 percent, resulting in a limiting rate of 4.0663 percent.

This vote, as reported last week, comes at the end of a five-year plan to allow Valmeyer to sell bonds in order to maintain funds for the school district. Essentially, rather than reinstating another five years of selling bonds, the proposition seeks to increase the tax extension.

Millstadt voters will also be deciding on whether to expand its library district to help fund a planned new library building. Residents both in and out of the current library district will each vote on whether to annex the unincorporated precincts. For more information, click here.

Also, in St. Clair County, the districts for county board seats were re-drawn, with all 28 (down from 29) up for election in November. For county board districts abutting Monroe County, there are two contested Republican primary races.

In District 18, which encompasses portions of Dupo and Millstadt, Republicans David Langford and Michael O’Donnell face off. Langford is also running unopposed in the primary for county clerk.

In District 19, which encompasses portions of Millstadt, Hecker, Smithton and Lenzburg, Republicans Leo Simburger and Phillip Henning face off.

For St. Clair County Sheriff, incumbent Democrat Rick Watson is unopposed in the primary. Republican challenger Millstadt’s Justin Biggs – a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department – is also unopposed in the primary.

In Randolph County, three men are running for sheriff – none of which are current officeholder Shannon Wolff. Republican candidates William Gibson of Coulterville, Jarrod Peters of Ellis Grove and Dale Volle of Chester hope to take Wolff’s place.

County clerks serving Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties also said final election results take time, stressing that nothing is official until a canvas is done 14 days following election night.