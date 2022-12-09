Semi strikes pedestrian on I-255 north of Dupo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday to the report of a vehicle crash with a male subject struck in the roadway on I-255 southbound at milepost 11 north of Dupo.

Responding agencies assisting Illinois State Police and MedStar Ambulance on scene included the Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments.

Multiple lanes of I-255 southbound were shut down temporarily as a result of the incident.

ISP said preliminary information indicates that for unknown reasons, the pedestrian was in the roadway and was struck by a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, ISP said. The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured.