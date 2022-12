The Maeystown Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded just after 8 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kaskaskia Road just south of LL Road near St. Joe.

A black SUV came to rest on its wheels at the bottom of an embankment.

No serious injuries were reported at the scene, although one occupant complained of back pain.

