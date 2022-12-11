Saturday crash west of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 156 at Old Baum Church Road west of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by a 17-year-old Waterloo female was traveling north on Route 156 and while exiting a curve just north of Old Baum Church Road, lost control on the wet roadway, leaving the roadway on the east side a striking a tree.

Monroe County EMS evaluated the driver for a possible minor leg injury, but she declined further medical treatment.