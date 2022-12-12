Injury crash on Imbs Station Road

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in responding about 12:30 p.m Monday to a vehicle crash in the area of 1724 Imbs Station Road north of Columbia.

According to the sheriff’s department, a gray KIA Soul driven by Helen Overmann, 58, of Belleville, was southbound on Imbs Station Road near Bohnemeier Church Road when it went off the roadway and came to rest against a tree, requiring Columbia firefighters to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Overmann was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The scene was cleared by fire personnel shortly before 1 p.m.