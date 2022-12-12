Injury crash on Bluff Road near Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 2:05 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash with injury and entrapment in the area of 10857 Bluff Road near Steppig Road in rural Columbia.

The female drive of an SUV was reported to have sustained a leg injury as a result of the crash. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

