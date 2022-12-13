Monday night crash on I-255

Three people were injured in a crash early Monday night on I-255 near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge near Columbia.

Illinois State Police said that shortly before 6:20 p.m. on I-255 southbound at milepost 6, one southbound vehicle slowed for traffic when another southbound vehicle rear-ended it.

The driver and passenger of the lead vehicle as well as the driver of the vehicle that collided with the rear of the lead vehicle were all transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Assisting ISP in responding to this crash were the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department and Columbia EMS.