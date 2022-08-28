Vehicle gets stuck on tracks near Maeystown

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Maeystown Fire Department responded to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Bluff Road and Outlet Road west of Maeystown at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a vehicle got stuck on the tracks just south of the intersection.

The occupants had exited the vehicle but reported to 911 that they thought a train was approaching. Union Pacific Railroad was contacted and replied that there were no trains in the area but all rail traffic would be stopped.

The vehicle, which had a flat tire, was safely removed from the roadway by about 9:30 p.m. without further incident.

This rural railroad intersection has been the subject of multiple such incidents in recent years, as reported in a recent article.