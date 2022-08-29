Person injured by vehicle during fight near Millstadt

Police are investigating an incident Saturday night near Millstadt that resulted in one person being driven over by a vehicle during a fight.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Route 163 at Forest Hills School Road in St. Clair County, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said it was requested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fight that took place at that location.

“Preliminary reports indicate four subjects from the same vehicle were fighting in the roadway. One subject got back into the vehicle and ran over one of the subjects and then fled the scene,” an ISP statement said. “The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and took the subject into custody.”

The victim was transported by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.