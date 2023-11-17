Vehicle flees police in Columbia

Republic-Times- November 17, 2023

A reckless driver fled police early Friday afternoon in Columbia.

At about 1:30 p.m., a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a white Chevy Malibu bearing license plates that did not match the vehicle.

The Malibu ran a red light on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia, then went off the roadway and into the grass median. The deputy activated emergency lights for a traffic stop attempt, but the Malibu sped north on Route 3, then west onto I-255 toward Missouri.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Gas line struck in Waterloo

November 17, 2023

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Millstadt

November 16, 2023

Wednesday crash in Columbia

November 15, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19