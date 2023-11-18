Vehicle flees police Saturday in Columbia

Republic-Times- November 18, 2023

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle wanted on traffic charges fled police in Columbia before speeding north out of town onto I-255.

The vehicle, a white Chevy Malibu occupied by two males, failed to stop for Columbia police on Route 3, continuing south before turning left onto Bottom Avenue. The car then turned left onto Good Haven Drive near St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and apparently drove through a field to circle back onto Route 3, traveling north. A Columbia officer observed the car continuing north on Route 3 to Palmer Road and then onto I-255, but it was not known which direction it traveled from there.

This incident is similar to one that took place Friday afternoon in Columbia – also involving a white Chevy Malibu.

