Vehicle evades I-255 traffic stop

A vehicle sped away from a traffic stop attempt on I-255 northbound in Columbia on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a small red Hyundai car with a white male driver failed to pull over after a Columbia officer attempted to conduct a stop for a traffic violation about 2 p.m.

The vehicle took Exit 9 from I-255 in Dupo, and was last seen traveling south on Old Route 3 toward Columbia.

Assisting officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.