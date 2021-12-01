Vehicle crashes into front porch of Hecker home

Emergency personnel responded about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to a property on East Monroe Street at Sanford Street in Hecker after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a residence.

Initial reports are that there was no entrapment as a result of the crash, with only minor injuries sustained.

The vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Impala, left the roadway and the front of the vehicle went underneath the porch, blocking the front door but did not otherwise damage the house.

The Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.