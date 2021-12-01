Stolen vehicle ditched in Columbia

At about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Quality Rental & Sales, 1331 Frontage Road, Columbia, reported a vehicle was left on its lot and its driver had left the area on foot.

The abandoned vehicle, a turquoise 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, returned stolen out of Sunset Hills, Mo.

The suspect in this incident was described as a 6-foot-tall White male wearing a navy blue coat, blue surgical mask and black pants.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.