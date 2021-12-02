Missouri man arrested for Monroe County burglary

Edward C. McCullough

A Missouri man was charged last week with residential burglary following a Nov. 19 incident south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the 5500 block of G Road near Burksville to investigate a burglary report. Items stolen from the property included a shotgun.

Deputies who took the report were able to identify a suspect along with a suspect vehicle. On Nov. 22, with the assistance of the Franklin County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Department, investigators took a suspect into custody in Lonedell, Mo.

“The stolen items, including the shotgun, were recovered by investigators,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

Charged in the case is Edward C. McCullough, 35, of Lonedell, Mo. Bond was set at $100,000 on the residential burglary charge, and McCullough remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.