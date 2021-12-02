Injury crash on I-255 in Dupo

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on I-255 near Dupo.

Illinois State Police said that shortly after 1:30 a.m., one vehicle traveling in lane two of I-255 northbound at milepost 8.8 rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in that lane for unknown reasons.

One driver was airlifted by ARCH Air Medical Services to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Northbound I-255 traffic was diverted at Exit 9 until the scene was secured. The lanes were closed for over an hour for crash investigation and clean-up, ISP said.