Santa Float returns Dec. 14-23

The Santa Float will again make its way through Waterloo, bringing treats and holiday cheer to all.

The City of Waterloo, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Sister Cities of Porta Loo, with the help of donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, have come together to make sure this tradition, started by Harry Wolf and the Waterloo German Band, continues.

A color-coded map is available at waterloo.il.us/our-community/santa-float that shows which areas are covered each night. There will also be turn-by-turn route directions to see at what point along the route the float will be traveling past your home.

There is also a Santa Tracker available so everyone at home can follow Santa as he travels along his route each night.

On the second night of each route, the route will be driven in reverse.

The float heads out at 5 p.m. each evening and will be led by a city vehicle with red and green flashing lights and a loudspeaker, so you know Santa is close by.

Santa has a treat for all children who come out to see him.

Once again, each night there will be three golden tickets hidden amongst the treats. If you are lucky enough to find one, bring it to Waterloo City Hall at 9 a.m. Dec. 24 to receive a gift from Santa. Only children ages 13 and under are eligible to win prizes.

Float schedule

Dec. 14 and Dec. 19

Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Sterritts Run, Dannehold Farms, Lou-Del, Villas at Bradford, Marney’s Clearing, Bradford Estates, Remlok, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Stoney Creek

Dec. 15 and Dec. 20

Area between Route 3 (east) and Market Street (west), Park/Hoener (north): Pautler Heights, Gibault area, VFW area, Downtown, Kolmer Farm Estates, Meadowbrook Heights, Shady Springs, Natalie Estates

Dec. 16 and Dec. 21

Area East of Market Street and South of Hamacher, North of Hecker Highway: Sandalwood, Greenfield Manor, Hardy Acres, Morrison Avenue, East Ridge, Quail Ridge, The Ridge, Parkwood, Country Lakes, Hidden Glen, Cypress Place

Dec. 17 and Dec. 22

Lakeview Estates, Westview Acres, Silvercreek Crossing, West Lake Estates, Sunset Acres, The Meadows, Creekside Estates, Robrika’s Run

Dec. 18 and Dec. 23

Area East of Route 3 and South of Park/Hoener: Leland Terrace, Spring View Acres, Historic Estates, Bellefontaine Heights and Oak Valley, Stonefield, Vandebrook, Southview Villas.