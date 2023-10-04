Vehicle break-ins reported in area

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday morning that several reports of burglary to motor vehicles are being investigated throughout the county.

Deputies received reports of vehicles unlawfully entered in the Country Lakes subdivision off Konarcik Road in Waterloo and in the 300 block of Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia.

“We are asking residents to check your property, along with reviewing video surveillance if you have it,” the MCSD posted on Facebook. “If you’ve seen any suspicious vehicles around 4-6 a.m., we ask that you please call our dispatch at 618-939-8651.”

The sheriff’s department is working with neighboring agencies, as other such incidents were reported overnight at the east and west ends of town in Red Bud and also in New Athens.

The Waterloo Police Department is investigating at least three such reports in the area of Wedgewood Drive. All of those vehicles were unlocked, the WPD said.