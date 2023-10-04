Man charged in fatal crash

The driver involved in a head-on crash earlier this year in Columbia which claimed the life of a Monroe County man has been charged with reckless homicide.

Per court documents filed Tuesday afternoon in Monroe County Circuit Court, Zachary D. Sloan, 32, of Collinsville, is alleged to have, “while acting in a reckless manner, performed acts… of speeding and repeatedly crossing over the center line” which were “likely to cause death or great bodily harm, thereby causing the death of Dennis Fitzwilliam.”

Sloan is not currently in custody, and a date for pre-trial detention/conditions of release had not been set as of press time.

The crash happened the evening of Feb. 10 on Bluff Road near Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb said Tuesday that he could not comment as to whether or not drug use had anything to do with the crash or the decision to charge Sloan with reckless homicide.

Just four days prior to the fatal crash, Sloan had been charged in Monroe County with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

He is set to appear in court for a status hearing on that charge on Oct. 12.

Police said that shortly before 5:45 p.m. Feb. 10, a white work van with Missouri license plates driven by Sloan was traveling north on Bluff Road when it crossed into southbound traffic, colliding with a white truck driven by Fitzwilliam.

Both drivers required extrication from their vehicles.

Off-duty Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz, who was a passenger in a nearby vehicle at the time of the crash, called 911 just before the collision to report Sloan’s erratic driving.

Seitz said the van swerved multiple times into the oncoming lane prior to the crash, forcing several southbound drivers off the roadway.

Following the crash, Sloan was airlifted by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Fitzwilliam was rushed by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, where he was pronounced deceased.

Sloan’s initial citation by police following the crash was for improper lane usage, with additional charges pending toxicology and other test results.

Fitzwilliam, 68, of Waterloo, was known in the community as a founding member and former board member of Clifftop, an organization focused on preserving and protecting area bluff lands.

If convicted of reckless homicide, Sloan could face a potential state prison term of 2-5 years.