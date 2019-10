Valmeyer digs for Derek

Neon green T-shirts filled the Valmeyer High School gym as teachers, students and the community rallied around a VHS graduate Thursday night before, during and after the high school volleyball game.

The “Dig for Derek” event was held as a fundraising effort for former student Derek Muellner.

This past spring, Muellner was in a work-related accident that left him in a coma for several weeks. He fell from a third story building while working at a construction site.

Valmeyer teacher Kelly Rowold led the effort to help Muellner out.

“After his accident, I had calls, emails and messages from teachers and community members to ask me what we need to do for Derek to get better,” Rowold recalled.

Rowold had Muellner as a student for four years at VHS, prompting the students and coaches from the volleyball team to approach Rowold…

