Columbia considers cannabis

The Columbia Committee of the Whole met Monday night to discuss how it is going to handle marijuana businesses when the drug becomes legal for recreational consumption by individuals 21 and older on Jan. 1.

No decision was made at the meeting, which was the first time the Columbia City Council has addressed the issue.

“This is a good first step,” Alderman Gene Ebersohl said at the end of the meeting.

About half the meeting consisted of City Administrator Douglas Brimm and Director of Community Development Scott Dunakey giving a presentation on the basics of the new law and its impact on municipalities.

Brimm emphasized that while Columbia cannot ban the consumption of cannabis, the state does allow municipalities to regulate it in other ways.

“We cannot say that (residents) cannot possess it and they cannot consume it,” Brimm explained. “What we can do it tax it and say where, if anywhere, we are going to allow the growth, distribution, sale, production or laboratory processing.”

Read more in the Oct. 2 Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.