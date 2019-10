Fort celebrating special milestone

Pictured is the powder magazine of Fort de Chartres in 1917 with sightseeing motorists. The structure is the longest standing one at the fort and where the original plaque commemorating it as a state park stood. The new plaque will go inside the building.

A local landmark known in its heyday as the place all roads led and the “Versailles of the West” is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Fort de Chartres is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary as a state park on Saturday.

The fort itself is over 300 years old, and many people might have thought its 100th anniversary of being a state park happened in 2013.

But Dave Horne, a member of Le Amis de Fort de Chartres – a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting the fort – found otherwise…

