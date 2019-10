VFW project honors Keim

Mark Keim

For years, Mark Keim and Stan Darter would go every Friday to the Waterloo VFW where they volunteered.

Keim, who started volunteering after his longtime VFW member father, Glenn, died, would have two beers then head back home.

That weekly tradition was interrupted when Keim was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. The illness rendered him unable to feel anything below the chest, so he could not walk down the stairs to the VFW dining hall.

The inability to continue that tradition was the first thing Keim spoke about when Darter visited him.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Lodge #27, Waterloo presented a check for $7,500 for the entrance project on Sept. 24 that covered most of the cost of the work. Pictured, Noble Grand Tom Wetzler presents the check to Debra Keim, Mark’s wife, as Stan Darter (left of Wetzler), Odd Fellows members, VFW Post 6504 Commander John Fuller and Nathan Krebel (both far right) look on.

After Keim, who volunteered with the Waterloo Fire Department and at the Monroe County History Museum, died May 14 at age 68, his family asked for donations to the VFW and museum.

So, in honor of his friend, Darter is leading an effort to install a handicap-accessible entrance at the VFW…

Read more in the Oct. 2 Republic-Times, or click here to subscribe.