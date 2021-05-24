State’s attorney: ‘use of force justified’ in Red Bud officer involved shooting

Pictured is the scene of the incident Sunday morning as police investigate on Route 3 in Red Bud. (North County News photo)

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker provided details on the fatal shooting of a man by police early Sunday morning on Route 3 in Red Bud.

Timothy J. Snyder

He identified the deceased as Timothy J. Snyder, 27, of St. Charles, Mo.

Walker provided a rundown of events leading up to, during and after the shooting, summarizing that “based upon the information we have… at this time, it certainly appears that the officers were justified in the use of force.”

Starting shortly after midnight, Walker said multiple Randolph County law enforcement agencies received reports and attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by Snyder until a confrontation shortly before 1:30 a.m. The motorcycle, which was reported stolen out of St. Louis and had its ignition punched, was reportedly speeding throughout Randolph County and refusing to stop for police multiple times starting at 12:19 a.m. between Ellis Grove and Chester on Route 3.

Police remained on the lookout for the speeding motorcycle, and Red Bud police officer Luke Horrell observed it traveling west on Route 3 and continuing north in Red Bud.

Horrell and Red Bud Police officer Michael Collins followed the motorcycle out of Red Bud on State Route 3 (West Market Street) without lights or sirens before it suddenly turned around and headed back toward the officers

Walker said the motorcycle got stuck in the ditch in the area of the intersection of Powell Road and Clarence Drive, after which the officers confronted Snyder and a struggle ensued. A Taser was deployed by Horrell, but that did not subdue the suspect. At 1:26 a.m., Collins radioed for EMS due to being shot in the leg by Snyder, Walker said. The state’s attorney said Snyder pulled a 9 mm pistol from his waist area in the shooting.

Walker said at that point, Horrell gave multiple verbal commands for Snyder to drop his weapon, but he did not. That is when Horrell shot Snyder four times, resulting in Snyder’s death.

Snyder, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was carrying a backpack containing what Walker described as the largest bag of methamphetamine he’s ever seen, along with scales and baggies that are typically seen in meth-dealing situations.

Walker said that Snyder has been convicted in both Illinois and Missouri on drug and weapons charges and had been incarcerated.

Walker said Horrell has been a police officer for nine years, five of those in Red Bud. Horrell has been placed on administrative leave during a full investigation by Illinois State Police.

Collins was transported to a St. Louis hospital for his shooting wound but has since been released.

Walker said Snyder had no known connections to Randolph County.

As for the possibility for charges filed against the police officers in this incident, Walker told media gathered Monday at the Randolph County Courthouse in Chester it “does not appear there would be anything leading in that direction” but added this case is by no means a closed book.