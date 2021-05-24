Sunday moped crash south of Waterloo

A crash involving a moped and another vehicle was reported about 1:20 p.m. on Route 3 just south of Old State Route 3 in Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2015 Yamaha PC155 moped driven by Britney Rodenberg, 27, of Waterloo, was traveling north on Route 3 when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jill Whitfield, 52, of Waterloo, which was stopped for a turning vehicle on northbound Route 3.

Rodenberg was transported by ambulance to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.