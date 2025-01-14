Tuesday morning crash south of Waterloo

Republic-Times- January 14, 2025

Emergency personnel responded about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Old State Route 3 near the Sydenstricker Nobbe dealership south of Waterloo.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The MCSD said a pickup truck disobeyed the stop sign at Old State Route 3 and struck the trailer of a semi. Only minor injuries were reported in that crash. However, police said a person who had stopped to help and was outside of his vehicle was struck by a second semi truck traveling on Route 3.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

