CFD handles sliding ice incidents

Republic-Times- January 13, 2025

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 10:45 a.m. Monday to a report of melting ice and snow sliding from the roof of Columbia Market, 506 N. Main Street.

Firemen used the department’s ladder truck to reach the roof and break off a threatening portion of sliding ice and snow from the roof. The City of Columbia placed barricades in that area as a safety precaution.

A large portion of the roof at Columbia Market was still reported to be covered with ice and snow at the time the fire department cleared from the scene.

Late Monday afternoon, the CFD responded to Parkview Elementary School to address a similar issue of sliding ice from the roof of that building.

