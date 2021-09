The St. Clair Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department responded around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries near the intersection of Floraville and Waterloo roads near the Floraville Grange.

A maroon Chevrolet Equinox exited the roadway into a nearby cornfield.

The driver was being treated for injuries at the scene. Check back for more information as it becomes available.