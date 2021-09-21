Police on lookout for black truck

Local law enforcement agencies were put on alert for a black pickup truck with Missouri plates that is possible connected to multiple crimes on Tuesday.

The theft of meat from the deli at Schnucks in Columbia was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., with a black truck being the suspect vehicle. A Columbia officer observed a black truck with Missouri plates and an orange spoiler on the back run a red light on Route 3 in Columbia and continue at a high rate of speed north out of town.

It is believed this truck is related to an earlier incident that occurred on Telegraph Road in St. Louis County.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.