Police are investigating a burglary early Sunday morning at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive in Columbia.

At about 4 a.m., the front glass door of the business was broken out and three Black men left the store with six bottles of alcohol. The store was closed at the time of the incident.

The suspects sped away in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.