Route 3 ramp closed Thursday in Sauget

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure of the ramp from northbound Route 3 to the Poplar Street Bridge westbound this Thursday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These restrictions are needed to do inspection work on the bridge structure at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, find them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.