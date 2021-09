Pictured is the crash scene in Columbia early Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel responded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a vehicle rollover crash on Valmeyer Road near West Park Bowl in Columbia.

The vehicle, a black 2015 Toyota Corolla, went off the roadway and continued down into a culvert before coming to rest in water wedged against a tree.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Responding agencies included Columbia police, fire and EMS.