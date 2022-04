Pictured is a black Jeep being pulled from a group of trees near the northeast intersection of Route 3 and North Market Street in Waterloo.

Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Market Street in Waterloo.

The vehicle, a Jeep SUV, went off the roadway and came to rest vertically in a wooded area at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Initial reports indicate the male driver was not seriously injured.