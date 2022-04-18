Truck crashes into creek near Fountain

Pictured, Quality Towing extracts a truck from a creek following a Saturday evening crash near Fountain.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a vehicle crash in the area of Levee Road at Miles Road near Fountain.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that 18-year-old Brayden J. Stumpf was driving a 2008 Ford F150 southbound on Levee Road and missed a curve in the roadway at the hillcrest, continuing down the hill off the road and into a creek. His truck was almost completely submerged in the creek water.

Stumpf was evaluated by Monroe County EMS at the scene for a minor leg injury.