Friday theft in Waterloo

Pictured is the silver Ford Fusion wanted in connection with Friday’s theft in Waterloo.

Pictured is the suspect in Friday’s theft.

Local police agencies were put on the lookout for a suspect following a Friday afternoon theft from Sidebarr Technologies, 650 N. Market Street, Waterloo.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a young White woman with dark hair and wearing a dark hoodie and sunglasses left the store with her cellphone that was handed to her following a repair without paying. The value of the repair exceeded $100.

Police are searching for a silver Ford Fusion with no front license plate in connection with the crime. The back plate of the suspect vehicle was either covered or tinted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo police at 618-939-3377.