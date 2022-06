Pictured is the crash scene late Tuesday morning in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with possible injury shortly after 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ghent Road and Quarry/Palmer Road near Midland States Bank.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

One driver was checked on by EMS at the scene, but declined medical transport.

The crash scene was mostly cleared by 12:20 p.m.