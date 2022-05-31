Stolen motorcycle arrest following crash

A Belleville man was arrested early Monday following an incident in downtown Columbia.

At about 1:20 a.m., Columbia police responded to a report of motorcycles revving their engines on North Main Street. Upon arrival, police observed two motorcycles performing wheelies in the street and attempted to pull them over.

The motorcycles sped away from officers to the north. An officer stationed near the area of I-255 observed one of the motorcycles speeding north on the interstate toward Dupo and attempted to catch up to the suspect. With speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, the officer terminated pursuit as neighboring agencies were put on alert.

A short time later, Dupo police notified Columbia that a motorcycle had just crashed in its venue, with its driver taken into custody. It was then determined that the motorcycle, a blue 2002 Yamaha, had been stolen in Missouri. The ignition had been tampered with on the crashed motorcycle, police added.

Charged in the incident was Kevin Steinhauer, 30, of Belleville, with aggravated fleeing/eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Steinhauer was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The other motorcyclist in this incident has not yet been located.