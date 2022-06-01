S4S concert set to impress

Continuing a reputation of bringing top musical talent to Monroe County, Songs4Soldiers on Thursday announced a concert lineup for Sept. 9-10 at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park in Columbia that again includes national rock and country acts.

On Friday, Sept. 9, 105.7 FM The Point presents Everclear, Tonic, Stir and Feel.

Everclear is most known for such mid-1990s alternative rock hits as “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine.” Tonic is known for their late-1990s radio hits “Open Up Your Eyes” and “If You Could Only See.”

On Saturday, Sept. 10, 92.3 FM WIL presents LOCASH with special guests Alexandra Kay and The Mighty Pines. Other acts performing that day include Superjam, Dazed ‘n Confused STL and The Charles Glenn Band.

LOCASH is a popular country music duo. Their highest-charting single is “I Know Somebody,” which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2016. In addition to their own material, the members of LOCASH co-wrote Keith Urban’s No. 1 single “You Gonna Fly” and Tim McGraw’s tune “Truck Yeah.”

Kay, a Waterloo native, returns to the Songs4Soldiers stage after performing the benefit concert last year. She recently toured with McGraw, including an opening act set this spring at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Glenn is most known for his amazing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before St. Louis Blues home hockey games.

Songs4Soldiers, founded by combat veteran Dustin Row of Columbia, said his organization has seen tremendous growth in its charitable efforts and concert attendance since the inaugural show in 2013.

Helping veterans nationwide, Songs4Soldiers has spent nearly $1 million on combat veterans and their families, helping them with direct needs and financial hardship.

“The S4S concert and mission has grown not only for the betterment of combat veterans in need, but also for the local community of Columbia and Monroe County as a whole,” Row said. “How cool is it that our small community has been such a driving force in helping so many returning combat veterans all over our country?”

One-day tickets to this year’s Songs4Soldiers event cost $30, with weekend passes costing $50.

Children under 12 years old and all military veterans can attend for free.

Lawn chairs permitted at the concert, and there will be free parking.

For tickets to the show and more information about the organization, visit S4SSTL.org.