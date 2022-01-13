Truck stolen in Columbia

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck Wednesday night in Columbia.

The truck, a white 2004 Ford F250, was reportedly stolen from the 800 block of North Metter Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Columbia police said.

The owner told police the keys were not left inside, but the owner was not sure if the truck was locked or not at the time it was stolen.

Police said surveillance video shows the stolen truck traveling north out of Columbia at about 9:40 p.m.

There were no other reports of vehicle thefts or break-ins in Columbia, police added.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.