Fatal crash near Millstadt

A fatal crash occurred early Monday afternoon on Route 158 near Millstadt.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:25 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Route 158 near 6667 N.G. Heimos Greenhouses (Millstadt Gardens).

Illinois State Police were assisted by Millstadt police, fire and EMS personnel at the scene. Millstadt firefighters were released from the crash area shortly after 3:30 p.m.

ISP provided no details on the crash at this time, other than stating there was a fatality.

