Truck stolen from Columbia dealership

Columbia police are investigating the recent theft of a truck from the lot of Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

The theft was reported Wednesday morning but occurred on April 29, per surveillance footage.

Police said the truck, a red 1998 Dodge Ram 3500, was purchased by a man from New Mexico and was parked on the dealership lot waiting for pickup. When the purchaser arrived to pick up this vehicle on Wednesday, it was not there.

Suspects in the theft are two Black males, police said.