Possible mountain lion sighting in Columbia

Columbia police were notified of a possible mountain lion sighting in the city on Thursday night.

A resident called police about 8:30 p.m. to report what they believed was a mountain lion seen along the Gedern Trail, which runs through the Gedern Estates subdivision and connects to the GM&O Heritage Trail along the former railroad right-of-way in Columbia.

The caller did not take a photo or video of the alleged mountain lion, police said, and a search by officers in the area of the sighting was unsuccessful.

Police did say a suspected mountain lion was seen last year on security video footage roaming a residential construction site near the corner of Rueck and Palmer roads, which isn’t far from Thursday’s possible sighting.