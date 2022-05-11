Drug seizure in Waterloo

The Waterloo Police Department executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West Fourth Street on Tuesday afternoon, which resulted in drugs being seized.

During the search, WPD officers seized 31 potted cannabis plants, eight cut cannabis plants, approximately 120 grams of packaged cannabis, 32 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis wax and drug paraphernalia.

A firearm and ammunition were also seized from the residence, police said.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer is reviewing the case for charges. Judge Chris Hitzemann found probable cause to sign the search warrant prior to it being executed on Tuesday, police said.

Per Illinois law, medical marijuana patients are allowed to grow five cannabis plants at a time but non-patients are not allowed to grow marijuana at home.