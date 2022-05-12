Teen charged with eluding police

Nicholas J. Brehm

A young Marissa man was charged this week following an April incident in rural Monroe County.

At about 3:15 a.m. April 19, an Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy was patrolling on Beck Road near Career Center of Southern Illinois and observed a suspicious vehicle with two occupants. The deputy noticed several items in the bed of the truck and after observing a traffic violation, attempted to stop the vehicle. The truck accelerated and fled. MCSD deputies pursued the vehicle until terminating a short time later. The vehicle was last seen traveling through Red Bud with no lights on.

After spreading word with images of the suspect vehicle, investigators started receiving information from the public. Investigators had also learned that the same vehicle had fled from New Athens police prior to fleeing from MCSD deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody on May 7 by New Athens police. On May 9, Nicholas J. Brehm, 19, of Marissa, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing/eluding. His bond was set at $15,000.

Brehm was held at the Monroe County Jail until posting bond.

“We would like to thank the citizens who called and provided information to the sheriff’s department,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. “We would also like to thank the New Athens Police Department for their assistance.”