Tractor-trailer crash south of Waterloo

Republic-Times- June 5, 2024

A stretch of Route 3 south of Waterloo was closed during the early morning hours on Wednesday following a tractor-trailer rollover crash that resulted in the driver sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police said that shortly before 1:45 a.m., a truck-tractor semi-trailer driven by a 28-year-old man from Chicago overturned for unknown reasons, resulting in the driver being trapped inside.

Once removed from the truck, ISP said the driver was transported to an area hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department assisted with traffic control, with Route 3 closed in both directions from KK Road to Crook Road until about 5 a.m.

