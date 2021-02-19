Tough going for girls hoopsters

Gibault freshman Kailynne Small drives to the basket on Thursday. For more photos from the game, click here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Local high school girls basketball squads suffered defeat this week as competition resumed following heavy snowfall that resulted in recent cancellations.

Gibault hosted a tough Father McGivney squad on Thursday and fell 58-29. The Griffins made a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to go up 14-7 and continued to pour it on from there. Gibault trailed 25-13 at halftime.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well, and a shooting night like that is tough to overcome against a good team like Father McGivney,” Gibault head coach Matt Blaskiewicz said.

Kailynne Small, a freshman, finished with 15 points to lead the Hawks. Gibault senior Maddie Davis added nine points.

“She is quickly growing into a strong varsity player for us,” Blaskiewicz said of Small.

The Hawks (1-3) play at Marquette on Friday. See photos from Thursday’s game by clicking here.

Also on Thursday, Waterloo dropped a 68-48 road contest at unbeaten Jerseyville. Sam Lindhorst scored 19 points and Norah Gum added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-1), who play Civic Memorial on Saturday.

Columbia (0-3) lost 68-37 at Breese Central on Thursday. The Eagles committed 31 turnovers in the loss. Karsen Jany scored 13 points for Columbia.

Dupo (1-1) won 54-36 at Steeleville on Thursday. Maddie Esmon scored 15 points to lead the Tigers. Abby Francis added 13 points and Octavia Heidelberg added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Red Bud (2-2) lost 47-24 at Marissa on Thursday. Red Bud shot just 19 percent (8-for-42) from the floor in the contest.